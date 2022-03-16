Kanye West attacks Pete Davidson in yet another social media tirade

Kanye West has targeted Pete Davidson once again in a series of social media posts.

Since the comedian started dating Kanye’s ex Kim Kardashian late last year, the rapper has attacked Pete multiple times on Instagram.

In his latest tirade, the 44-year-old posted a screenshot of a 2019 Breitbart article headlined ‘Pete Davidson Enrages Audience with Jokes About Having Sex with a Baby.’

He captioned the post: “Yet another reason why SKETE gotta stay away from my children”

“Oh and nobody noticed that he ain’t show up to SNL Because Mr. I can help you with meds had a mental breakdown after we ran him off the internet.”

“SKETE you not built for this I already blacked the Super Bowl out on you Apologize to your family for being in your family,” Kanye added.

In another post, Kanye shared a screenshot of a fan’s comment, which said: “The way Skete used Kim’s marital status too [sic] address Kanye was a sneak diss towards her & she didn’t even catch it.”

The comment was referring to leaked text messages between Kanye and Pete, in which the SNL star bragged about being in bed with Kanye’s “wife”.

Kanye captioned the shocking post: “Im really concerned that SKETE will get my kids mom hooked on drugs He’s in rehab every 2 months.”

The leaked messages between Kanye and Pete were posted online by the comedian’s friend Dave Sirus over the weekend.

Following a series of public attacks against him online, Pete texted Kanye: “Can you please take a second and calm down. It’s 8am and it don’t gotta be like this.”

“Kim is literally the best mother I’ve ever met. What she does for those kids is amazing and you are so f***ing lucky that she’s your kids mom.”

“I’ve decided that I’m not gonna let you treat us this way anymore and I’m done being quiet. Grow the f*** up,” he added.

Kanye responded: “Oh you using profanity. Where are you right now?”

Pete replied, “In bed with your wife,” alongside a selfie of him lying in bed.

leaked conversation between kanye and pete davidson pic.twitter.com/Z4Hw6Rdfqy — music struggles (@musicstruggles1) March 13, 2022

Kanye then wrote: “Happy to see you’re out [of] the hospital and rehab,” to which Pete responded: “Same here. It’s wonders what those places will do when you get help. You should try it.”

The comedian also asked Kanye to meet him after his Sunday Service to talk things out “privately one on one.”

Pete wrote: “This isn’t public dude. I’m not here for the pictures or the press,” before suggesting that publicity was “obviously all you care about.”

“My offer stands,” he wrote in one text, while in another, he told West, “I wish you’d man up for once in your life.”

The SNL star continued: “Let me help you man. I struggle with mental stuff too. It’s not an easy journey. You don’t have to feel this way anymore. There’s no shame in having a little help. You’ll be so happy and at peace.”

“You have no idea how nice I’ve been to you despite your actions towards me… I’ve had your back even though you treat me like s*** because I want everything to be smooth. But if you continue to press me like you have for the past 6 months, I’m gonna stop being nice.”

In a since-deleted video shared on Instagram, Kanye reacted to the text exchange, saying: “The boyfriend texts me, antagonising me, bragging about being in bed with my wife.”

“I’m like, well, who’s watching my children if he’s texting me, bragging about being in bed with my wife?”

Kim officially filed for divorce from Kanye on February 19, 2021, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

The former couple tied the knot back in 2014, and share four kids together – North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2.