Oscars 2023: Ke Huy Quan makes emotional speech after taking home the Best Supporting Actor award

Ke Huy Quan took home the award for Best Supporting Actor at the 95th Academy Awards on Sunday night.

The Everything Everywhere All At Once star beat Irish actors Barry Keoghan and Brendan Gleeson, as well as Brian Tyree Henry and Judd Hirsch for the award.

In his emotional acceptance speech, Ke Huy broke down in tears as gave his 84-year-old mother a shout out.

He said: “Mom, I just won Oscar!”

“My journey started on a boat. I spent a year in a refuge camp. And somehow, I ended up here on Hollywood’s biggest stage. They say stories like this only happen the movies. I cannot believe it’s happening to me. This — this is the American dream!”

“Dreams are something you have to believe in. I almost gave up on mine. To all of you out there, please keep your dream alive.”