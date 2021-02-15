North West ‘invited to the Bob Ross Experience’ after Kim Kardashian showed off her impressive painting

North West has reportedly been invited to the Bob Ross Experience, after impressing with her artistic talents.

Lat week, Kim Kardashian took to her Instagram Stories to share a landscape scene her eldest child had painted, which caused a major reaction online.

Fans began questioning whether the seven-year-old really painted the impressive artwork, before Kim hit back at the doubters.

According to TMZ, North’s artwork impressed late American painter Bob Ross’ company, who have since invited the talented child to an exhibition of his in Indiana.

Sarah Strohl, who works at Bob Ross Inc, told the outlet that if North accepts the invitation, she will be able to see the artist’s work up close, as well as participate in a class teaching her about his famous wet-on-wet technique.

The news comes after North’s proud mother Kim slammed claims that her daughter did not paint the piece.

The reality star took to her Instagram Stories last week, writing: “DON’T PLAY WITH ME WHEN IT COMES TO MY CHILDREN!!!”

“My daughter and her best friend have been taking a serious oil painting class where their talents and creativity are being encouraged and nurtured.”

“North worked incredibly hard on her painting with took several weeks to complete. As a proud mom, I wanted to share her work with everyone.” “I’m seeing op-ed pieces in the media and social media from grown adults breaking down whether or not my child actually painted this! How dare you see children doing awesome things and then try to accuse them of NOT being awesome!?!?!” “Please stop embarrassing yourselves with the negativity and allow every child to be GREAT!!! NORTH WEST PAINTED THAT PERIOTDDDDDABCDEFGZDT!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!” Kim added: “Shout out to all the proud moms out there that love to show their baby’s masterpiece. Painted by – North West.”