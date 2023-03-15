Nicola Peltz opens up about her and Brooklyn Beckham’s close relationship with Selena Gomez: ‘We are a throuple’

Nicola Peltz has opened up about her and Brooklyn Beckham’s close relationship with Selena Gomez.

The actress, who married her photographer beau last year, gushed about the former Disney Channel star in a new interview with Cosmopolitan UK.

The 28-year-old said: “Oh my god. We’re like, ‘Yeah, we are a throuple.’ We are all three best friends.”

The model explained: “I had met her once in passing a few years ago, and then we all went to this event in September, the Academy Gala. We just clicked and had the best time.”

“I feel like she’s my soul sister. I love her so much. She’s truly one of the most amazing people I’ve ever met in my whole life. The kindest person ever. Truly, her heart is gold.”

“I feel like I’ve known her forever,” Nicola added.

Selena previously joked about being in a “throuple” with Nicola and Brooklyn in an Instagram post.

The trio reeled in the New Year together while on holidays in Mexico, and Selena shared photos of them embracing on a yacht.

She captioned the post: “Fine calls us a throuple #foreverplusone.”