Selena Gomez jokes she’s in a ‘throuple’ with Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz

Selena Gomez has joked she’s in a “throuple” with Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz.

The songstress is currently on vacation with the married couple in Mexico, where they rang in the New Year together.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the 30-year-old shared snaps of her, Brooklyn and Nicola watching a firework display on NYE with a group of friends.

Selena and Nicola wore matching silver dresses by Valentino for the occasion, and Brooklyn was snapped taking photos of them together.

The singer wrote on Instagram: “Happy New Years y’all! You have no idea how much I love you all and appreciate you!”

Selena went on to share more photos of the trio enjoying a beach day, including snaps of them lounging on a yacht with friends.

Selena’s final post included photos of her, Brooklyn and Nicola embracing on a yacht.

She captioned the post: “Fine calls us a throuple #foreverplusone.”

Brooklyn notably spent Christmas and New Year’s with Nicola and her family, rather than spending it with the Beckhams in the UK.

On Christmas morning, Brooklyn’s mother Victoria revealed they were missing him as she posted photos of the family in matching pyjamas on Instagram.

Over the past year, rumours of a “feud” between Victoria and Nicola have been circulating.

But during a recent interview with The Times, Nicola shut down claims she had fallen out with her mother-in-law.

The actress insisted: “It’s not a feud! I keep seeing everywhere that word, ‘feud, feud, feud!?’ I mean, maybe they picked up on something? And now they’re labelling it feud?”

“No family is perfect! I don’t pay attention to all of it. If I did, I would go crazy.”

“I think it all started, and I’ve said this before, because I didn’t end up wearing Victoria’s wedding dress, but the real truth is, I really, really wanted to wear it and I thought it was so beautiful that Brooklyn’s mom got to make that for me!”

“And I was really excited to wear it! And I didn’t end up wearing it. But I, truthfully, was really excited to wear her dress. It makes me sad when I read things that people say I was never planning on wearing it. That’s just not true,” she added.