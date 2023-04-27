Ad
Nick and Vanessa Lachey ‘to continue hosting Love Is Blind’ despite backlash

Nick and Vanessa Lachey will reportedly continue hosting Love Is Blind, despite backlash from fans.

The couple have hosted all four seasons of the Netflix series so far, but people aren’t happy with them after the latest reunion episode.

Viewers are claiming the pair were “biased” toward some of the season 4 cast during the reunion, and made the episode “awkward”.

An official Change.org petition, titled “Remove Nick and Vanessa Lachey as the Hosts of Love is Blind”, has also been created.

But according to Entertainment Tonight, the couple will continue hosting the dating show when it returns for its fourth season.

The publication have also shut down rumours Love Is Blind season one stars Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton will replace Nick and Vanessa.

Love is Blind. (L to R) Nick Lachey, Vanessa Lachey at Sunset Bronson Studios for the Love is Blind season 4 reunion. Cr. Adam Rose/Netflix © 2023

Nick and Vanessa have not posted on social media since the Love Is Blind reunion aired earlier this month.

Vanessa faced backlash for “grilling” some of the contestants, and for continuously asking the couples when they were going to have babies.

The Change.org petition to remove the couple as the show’s hosts has already received over 40,000 signatures.

The petition reads: “Join the thousands of Love is Blind fans in making the show evolve into the best version of itself by removing Nick and Vanessa Lachey as hosts and replacing them with…. Well literally anyone else.”

“From the initial season, the hosts felt pretty useless and out of place. They seem to be much more concerned with directing as much attention at themselves and their personal lives rather than focusing on the contestants that are actually participating in the experiment.”

The petition creator suggested the show should “upgrade” the hosts due to it’s international success.

