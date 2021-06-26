The couple already share two sons

Ne-Yo and wife Crystal welcome their third child together

Ne-Yo and his wife Crystal Renay Smith have welcomed their third child together.

Crystal, 34, gave birth to a daughter named Isabella this week, one month before her due date.

Sharing the exciting news on Instagram, Crystal wrote: “ISABELLA ROSE SMITH! God said don’t make plans honey! She came 4 weeks early but right on time for mommy!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Crystal Smith (@itscrystalsmith)

“Born at 11:11 am (lucky lil lady) 5 lbs 7 oz of perfection 🥺🥰 My world is finally complete 🙌🏽,” she added.

Ad

Crystal also shared a photo of Ne-Yo holding Isabella on her Instagram Story.

The couple are already parents to two sons – Shaffer, 4, and Roman, 2.

Ne-Yo also shares two children with his ex Monyetta Shaw.