Ne-Yo and wife Crystal welcome their third child together

Ne-Yo and his wife Crystal Renay Smith have welcomed their third child together.
Crystal, 34, gave birth to a daughter named Isabella this week, one month before her due date.
Sharing the exciting news on Instagram, Crystal wrote: “ISABELLA ROSE SMITH! God said don’t make plans honey! She came 4 weeks early but right on time for mommy!”
“Born at 11:11 am (lucky lil lady) 5 lbs 7 oz of perfection 🥺🥰 My world is finally complete 🙌🏽,” she added.
Crystal also shared a photo of Ne-Yo holding Isabella on her Instagram Story.
The couple are already parents to two sons – Shaffer, 4, and Roman, 2.
Ne-Yo also shares two children with his ex Monyetta Shaw.
