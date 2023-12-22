Michael Bublé has sad news for fans as he announces career change

Michael Bublé is taking a break from his music career after two decades to pursue other opportunities.

The Feeling Good singer has revealed he would like to step away from singing and try his hand at “movies and television”.

The Canadian confessed he would like fans to meet “Mike” for once, instead of the “suit-wearing” Michael Bublé.

Speaking with Steven Bartlett on his famous podcast The Diary of a CEO, Michael said: “Every night I go out and put on this suit and then when I walk out on stage I become the guy I always wanted to be. He’s so cool, Teflon and says all the right things. I can be goofy but there’s another.”

“You’re going to meet him. I’m going to make sure the whole world meets him. For 20 years I have done the same thing, it has been cyclical.”

“Michael writes and makes a great record and I go to 40 countries and promote it and then I go on tour for a year and a half.”

“I feel like I’m at this point in my life and my career where I want to do something different. Music will always be my happy place and my love but I need time to do some other stuff, ” he continued.

“Really it is about being that other guy – not the suit guy – being Mike. Whether that is in movies or television or whatever it is, it has to happen now.”

Michael also candidly opened up about his son’s cancer diagnosis.

His 10-year-old son Noah, who is now in remission, was diagnosed with liver cancer when he was just three-years-old in 2016.

The 48-year-old said the news made him focus more on his family rather than his career and “ego”.

The Home singer, who is married to Luisana Lopilato, explained: “My son’s cancer diagnosis rocked my world. It pulled the curtain from over my eyes. I don’t want to get deeper into it, but I don’t think I had context.”

“That was a sledgehammer to my reality, I will never be carefree again in my life, and that’s OK.

“It is a privilege for me to exist and that pain, fear and suffering that comes with those sorts of things, it’s part of this life.”

“When it actually happened, I was going through a crisis. I don’t think I had my priorities straight. My family was always a love – I don’t think I was a terrible guy but it was blinders – career, ambition, how do I become the baddest, biggest, best? More ego, more power.”

“It’s like life was lived with like a curtain in front of me, like a filter and the moment that they said “this is what’s happening”, that reality hit me – filter gone, in a moment,” he continued.

“I went OK, this is it, this is life, that is what’s important. It’s not like I thought about it, I didn’t, there was no time to process it.”

“I remember closing my eyes and saying to myself, if we get out of this I’m living a different life, a better life. And I did, I made that promise to myself in a moment.”

“I want to be kinder, I want to be more empathetic, I don’t want that ego and that false self to take over, I want to know how lucky I am.”

“I’m a lucky man, look at my wife, how did that happen, how did I get this incredible human being who is the best of all of us to lead me through and carry me through these things?”

Michael’s son had to undergo chemotherapy and radiotherapy following his diagnosis of hepatoblastoma, and he is now in remission.

Alongside Noah, Michael shares kids Elias, 7, Vida, 5, and Cielo, 16 months, with his actress wife Luisana.