Megan Fox reveals she suffered miscarriage with fiancé Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox has revealed that she suffered a miscarriage with her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly.

The 37-year-old actress reflected on the heartbreaking chapter of her life in her new poetry book, Pretty Boys Are Poisonous.

In her book, Megan revealed that she suffered the miscarriage while just over two months pregnant.

In a poem included in the book, the Transformers actress writes: “There is an ultrasound by your side of the bed.”

“10 weeks and 1 day.”

“I close my eyes and imagine,” she writes.

“Holding you tight against my chest.”

She later concludes the poem with, “I will pay any price tell me please what is the ransom for her soul?”

During an interview with Good Morning America to promote her new book, Megan opened up about her heartbreaking struggle.

“I’ve never been through anything like that in my life.”

“I have three kids, so it was very difficult for both of us and it sent us on a very wild journey together and separately…trying to navigate, ‘What does this mean?’ and ‘Why did this happen?'”

Machine Gun Kelly, who’s real name is Colson Baker, previously referred to the actresses miscarriage at the 2022 BillBoard Music Awards where he sang, Twin Flame, and dedicated the performance to his “wife” and unborn child.

Megan and MGK went public with their romance in June 2020, and announced their engagement in January 2022.

The actress shares three children with her ex husband, Brian Austin Green – Noah, 10, Bodhi, 9, and Journey, 7.