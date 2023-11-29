Megan Fox reveals she had an ectopic pregnancy

Megan Fox has revealed that she had an ectopic pregnancy.

The 37-year-old actress shared the heartbreaking news in an interview with Women’s Wear Daily.

The Transformers star recently released her new poetry book, Pretty Boys Are Poisonous, where she opened up about her personal struggles over the years.

In the interview, Megan opened up about a miscarriage she suffered with her fiancé, Machine Gun Kelly and revealed that she had the ectopic pregnancy years before.

The actress went on to say how the experience was “much harder” than she anticipated.

“I’ve really analyzed ‘why was that? Why was that so difficult for me?’.”

“Because when I was younger, I had an ectopic pregnancy. I’ve had other things that I’m not going to say because God forbid the world will be in an uproar.”

Referring to her fiancé, Megan said: “I’ve been through other similar issues, but not with someone who I was so in love with.”

Megan continued: “That love element really made this miscarriage really tragic for me and left me with a lot of grief and a lot of suffering. So, I put it into a lot of writing. He’s written about them in his albums as well, he wrote a couple of songs about the miscarriage.”

“So it just felt like something that I could address publicly because it’s been addressed in one way through him, so I have a space to express as well.”

In her book, Megan revealed that she suffered from a miscarriage while just over two months pregnant.

In a poem included in the book, the Jennifer’s Body actress wrote: “There is an ultrasound by your side of the bed.”

“10 weeks and 1 day.”

“I close my eyes and imagine,” she writes.

“Holding you tight against my chest.”

She later concludes the poem with, “I will pay any price tell me please what is the ransom for her soul?”

During an interview with Good Morning America to promote her new book earlier this month, Megan opened up about her heartbreaking struggle.

“I’ve never been through anything like that in my life.”

“I have three kids, so it was very difficult for both of us and it sent us on a very wild journey together and separately…trying to navigate, ‘What does this mean?’ and ‘Why did this happen?'”

Machine Gun Kelly, who’s real name is Colson Baker, previously referred to the actresses miscarriage at the 2022 BillBoard Music Awards where he sang, Twin Flame, and dedicated the performance to his “wife” and unborn child.

Megan and MGK went public with their romance in June 2020, and announced their engagement in January 2022.

The actress shares three children with her ex husband, Brian Austin Green – Noah, 10, Bodhi, 9, and Journey, 7.