Matthew Perry’s neighbour ‘left disturbed’ by scene of his death

Matthew Perry’s neighbour has said he was “left disturbed” by the scene of his death.

The actor, best known for his role as Chandler Bing on hit US sitcom Friends, died of an apparent drowning at his LA home.

The star was found unresponsive at his LA home, a representative for the actor and a law enforcement source said.

A source told SKY News that there was no apparent foul play and no confirmed cause of death, only that “an investigation is ongoing”.

The actor’s neighbour has since told The UK Sun that he and his siblings could see into his garden over their back fences.

“I was actually home when the ambulance showed up and looked outside, I was just about to head to my friend’s house,” the 17-year-old told the publication.

“They were outside my neighbour’s door. I didn’t think much of it at the time until police started arriving and everything. They didn’t hammer the door, they kept silent.”

“It was very disturbing, and very sad after all those years… from what he’s gone through and his addictions and whatever.”

“I saw everything, I feel bad for my younger siblings.”

“I was very sad. At the same time I did kind of expect it in some sense, but I didn’t expect it to be so soon. He’d not lived there long.”

“I was very heartbroken to see what happened. I encountered him once, he was very friendly, friendlier than I thought.”

“Very nice genuine guy. I’ve always looked up to Matthew and he’s probably one of my favorite actors of all time. He made the funniest jokes on the show.”

“I just hope his friends and family can come together at this time.”