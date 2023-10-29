Matthew Perry shared eerie final Instagram post – just days before his death

Matthew Perry shared an eerie final Instagram post just days before his death.

The actor, best known for his role as Chandler Bing in Friends, sadly passed away on October 28 at the age of 54.

The Canadian star died of an apparent drowning, with a rep for the actor revealing he was found unresponsive at his LA home.

A source told SKY News that there was no apparent foul play and no confirmed cause of death, only that “an investigation is ongoing”.

According to multiple US media outlets, Matthew died of an apparent drowning in the hot tub of his LA home.

In an eerie photo, shared via Instagram just days before his death, the Friends star was seen listening to music while enjoying a bit of relaxation in his hot tub.

He captioned the photo: “Oh, so warm water swirling around makes you feel good? I’m Mattman.”

Matthew found fame in the 1990s when sitcom Friends became an international hit.

The Canadian actor starred alongside Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow and David Schwimmer in the show, which ran for 10 seasons from 1994 to 2004.

Just one year ago, Matthew released his memoir, ‘Friends, Lovers, And The Big Terrible Thing: A Memoir’.

In the biography the actor spoke openly about his battle with his addition to drugs and alcohol.