Marilyn Manson sues Rachel Evan Wood following sexual assault allegations

Marilyn Manson is suing Rachel Even Wood over sexual assault allegations.

Rachel has accused her ex-fiancé of “essentially raping” her on the set of his 2007 music video for Heart-Shaped Glasses.

The allegations, which Marilyn has vehemently denied, were made in the HBO documentary Phoenix Rising, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January.

Marilyn has since filed court proceedings against Rachel, accusing her of engaging in conspiracy, fraud and defamation.

In court documents, the singer accuses the actress and her “romantic partner” Illma Gore of fabricating malicious claims against him, including fraudulently impersonating an FBI agent to pressure “prospective accusers to emerge simultaneously with allegations of rape and abuse.”

Marilyn’s complaint, filed before the Los Angeles Superior Court, claims Rachel and Illma provided accusers with “checklists and scripts” and made “false statements to prospective accusers” as part of a scheme that “could benefit them both.”

Marilyn has asked for a jury trial to stop the allegations and to assess and award damages incurred by the singer.

Terming the actions “invasive, harassing, defamatory, and otherwise injurious,” the 53-year-old’s lawyers alleged in the complaint that Illma “hacked” his computers, phone, email and social media accounts.

Posting the court documents on Twitter, Marilyn wrote: “There will come a time when I can share more about the events of the past year. Until then, I’m going to let the facts speak for themselves.”

The former couple began dating back in 2007 when Evan was 19 and Marilyn was 37. The were briefly engaged in 2010, before breaking off their engagement less than a year later.

The musician has fiercely denied the allegations against him, and previously insisted his “intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual”.

The Women’s Aid 24hr National Freephone Helpline is 1800 341 900. For help and support you can also log onto www.womensaid.ie.