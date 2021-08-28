Lupita Nyong’o leads tributes to Chadwick Boseman on first anniversary of his death

Lupita Nyong’o leads tributes to Chadwick Boseman on first anniversary of his...

Lupita Nyong’o has lead the tributes to Chadwick Boseman on the first anniversary of his death.

The Black Panther star passed away on August 28, 2020 at the age of 43, following a private battle with colon cancer.

Lupita, who played Nakia in the hit Marvel movie, took to Instagram today to remember the late star one year after his tragic death.

Sharing a photo of her and Chadwick, the actress wrote: “I did not know that I could miss both his laughter and his silence in equal measure. I do. I do…”

“One year after his passing, the memory of @chadwickboseman remains this alive in me.”