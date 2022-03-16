Love Is Blind stars Natalie Lee and Shayne Jansen ‘not on good terms’ after dramatic split

Love Is Blind stars Natalie Lee and Shayne Jansen are reportedly “not on good terms” after their dramatic split.

The night before their wedding day, the couple got into a huge argument, where Shayne said “some really hurtful things” to Natalie.

Natalie then left Shayne at the alter, telling him: “I’m so sorry. I’m really sorry, Shayne. I still love you and you’re still my best friend, but like, we have really big issues to sort through.”

Earlier this month, Natalie revealed that she and Shayne gave their relationship another chance after the Netflix show finished, but they split again a few months later.

A source has since told Us Weekly: “They are not on good terms at the moment. They haven’t been communicating and stopped following each other on social media.”

“The big blowout fight she and Shayne had was something she could not get past — even months later. They tried dating again but, in the end, they weren’t meant to be and it was for the best.”

The insider said Natalie is “trying to move on” after their split, and that she doesn’t regret her time on the show.

They told the publication: “She enjoyed being part of the show, going through the experience and meeting all these amazing people. But what she really wishes is that she had left with someone she could really see herself marrying.”

It comes amid rumours Natalie is now dating her co-star Salvador Perez, who was engaged to Mallory Zapata on the show.

Eagled-eyed fans have noticed some flirty comments between Salvador and Natalie on Instagram since the show’s second season aired.

Earlier this month, Salvador commented under a picture of Natalie in a red gown, and wrote: “Casual Wednesday? … Pshh My goodness.”

However, both Sal and Natalie have insisted they’re just “really close friends”.