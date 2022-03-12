Love Is Blind star Salvador Perez addresses rumours he’s dating another cast member

Love Is Blind star Salvador Perez has addressed rumours he’s dating Natalie Lee.

The 31-year-old was engaged to Mallory Zapata on season two of Love Is Blind, but their relationship didn’t work out and the pair sadly split on their wedding day.

But since the show aired on Netflix, eagled-eyed fans have noticed some flirty comments between Salvador and fellow cast member Natalie on Instagram.

Natalie’s ex Shayne Jansen also fuelled rumours they were dating earlier this week.

During a Q&A on his Instagram Stories on Thursday, the realtor hinted there was something going on between Natalie and Salvador.

When asked if he and Natalie “hate each other” after breaking up on the show, Shayne tagged Salvador’s Instagram account and replied, “Ask @salvadior08.”

Although fans are shipping Natalie and Salvador, sadly the pair are just friends.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Salvador said: “Natalie and I are really good friends. That that’s all I can say.”

“We don’t have anything going on. Natalie is just a very sweet person.”

“I appreciate her a lot and we have been playing around with each other — but no, we are friends. We are good friends and that is all.”

Addressing Shayne’s cryptic Instagram post, the Chicago native added: “I don’t think Shayne knew that Natalie and I were just being playful. I talked to Shayne too and was like, ‘Hey man, it’s all good.'”

“Like I know Shayne is out doing his own thing right now. I cleared it up with him and Shane and I are really good friends too. I was just like, ‘Hey, we’re just having a little bit of fun, that’s all.'”