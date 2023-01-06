Love Is Blind star Jessica Batten reveals she’s expecting her first child

Love Is Blind star Jessica Batten has announced she’s expecting her first child with her husband Ben McGrath.

The TV personality appeared on season one of the Netflix dating show, where she famously ended her engagement to Mark Cuevas.

Announcing her pregnancy on Instagram, Jessica shared sweet photos of her husband Ben cradling her stomach.

She captioned the post: “New Year, Same Me, New Mom! Sending the best wishes and blessings your way in 2023.”

“We’re excited and humbled to share we will welcome our baby into the world and into our growing family in early June! Ahh!!!”

While this will be Jessica’s first baby, Ben already has two children from a previous relationship – Poppy, 7, and Ethan, 6.

The couple’s baby news comes just four months after they eloped at the end of August.

Sharing the news via Instagram in September, Jessica posted photos from their wedding day alongside the caption: “8.24.22 Mr. & Mrs. ✨”

The couple told Brides magazine that they tied the knot in a courtyard at a courthouse in Santa Barbara, California in front of just two other couples.