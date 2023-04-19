Love Is Blind star Jackie apologises for ‘tasteless and disrespectful’ comments about her ex Marshall

Love Is Blind star Jackie has apologised for making “tasteless and disrespectful” comments about her ex Marshall.

The 27-year-old got engaged to Marshall after growing close to him in the pods, but their relationship hit the rocks shortly after they returned to the real world.

Jackie eventually decided to end things with Marshall and shortly afterwards, she started dating Josh – who she also formed a connection with in the pods.

Earlier this month, an anonymous Instagram account leaked messages allegedly sent by Jackie about Marshall.

The messages read: “He gives me vibes y’all. I kind of hinted at that in my interview and all hell broke loose. So I had to switch it up. But he for sure gave me those vibes because he used to twerk on the bed …”

“Now this time, I told him to be more aggressive with me. He’s hard for sure, but sometimes he can be SWEET.”

Jackie has since taken to Instagram to issue an apology, writing: “I would like to start this off by saying I sincerely apologize and take accountability for my actions and words in my relationship between Marshall and I.”

“I also want to take the time to express my gratitude and appreciation for Marshall clearing up that I did in fact end the relationship before meeting Josh at the coffee shop. I understand that it was a quick transition from one relationship to another but this relationship did not start as most do in the real world.”

“To some it may seem as if it was a quick transition, however there is only a small percent that can be shown on tv and my connection with Josh was much deeper than it seems from a viewers perspective. I also would like to thank Marshall for taking accountability the derogatory comment that was made off camera.”

She continued: “I would also like to apologize and take accountability for my disparaging remarks as well in those leaked messages. It was tasteless and disrespectful to speak about anyone that way. It was never a battle between Marshall and I.”

“I just wanted to clear the timeline of the events that took place as it looked as if I was a cheater and starting one relationship before leaving the other. I am thankful that Vanessa Lachey allowed me to speak my peace and take accountability for my actions. All I can do is learn and grow from this experience.”

“Like Marshall said at the reunion we both deserve happiness, peace, and to be able move on from what transpired last year. Marshall and I have personally apologized to each and also took accountability for our actions and have moved on. I would also like to apologize and take accountability to the public as it was done on the show for everyone to see.”

“Actions speak louder than words,” Jackie added.