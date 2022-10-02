Love Is Blind star Danielle Ruhl slams ex Nick Thompson for ‘talking s**t’ about her

Danielle Ruhl has slammed her ex Nick Thompson for “talking s**t” about her.

The 29-year-old filed for divorce from her husband back in August, just over one year after they fell in love and got married on season two of Netflix’s Love Is Blind.

On Saturday, Nick asked his Instagram followers to vote for which of his co-stars would die first if they were in the horror film Scream.

Several fans shared Nick’s story with Danielle, speculating that he would choose her as the correct answer considering their recent break-up.

Taking to her Instagram Stories to react to Nick’s story, Danielle said: “The only reason I reposted that [on my Story] is because I was told by one of our mutual friends that Nick was planning on doing an Instagram Live to talk s**t about me and all the other girls, like Natalie [Lee] and Iyanna [McNeely].”

“And like, do you want me to do the same thing? Like, I don’t want this to be some sort of bloodbath. God, damn!”

Danielle further noted that she was “upset” when she heard about Nick’s post because “he used to talk about how he doesn’t want the girls to hate him” amid their divorce.

She explained: “That came as a shock to me when I was told it. Granted, I was also told that he was drunk when he decided to do that, and we all make drunk mistakes.”

It comes after Danielle spoke out about her split for the first time via Instagram last month.

She wrote: “What a whirlwind of a year, with countless life changing events, experiences and memories made.”

“It has taken some time to publicly speak about my marriage ending, as emotions are still raw. However, I will always appreciate those who have followed my journey and continue to support me throughout this entire experience.”

“I’ve gained incredible new friends who I now call family. Found an incredible support group and virtual friends from around the world who I am forever grateful for. I’ve also learned to love myself and to prioritize surrounding myself with those who love me for who I am.”

She continued: “The future is bright and I’m hopeful my next chapter will be the best one yet. Excited to have the opportunity to continue to connect with all of you, shed light on topics I hold close to home, and show you some new projects I have been working on.”

“Love y’all so much. As a wise woman said – choose yourself. :)”