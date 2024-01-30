Lionel Richie opens up about his daughter Sofia Richie’s pregnancy

Lionel Richie has opened up about his daughter Sofia Richie’s pregnancy news.

The singer’s 25-year-old daughter announced her pregnancy last week alongside her husband, Elliott Grainge.

The couple are expecting a baby girl and Sofia is currently six months into her pregnancy.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the premiere of his documentary, The Greatest Night In Pop, Sofia’s father exclaimed: “My baby is having a baby.”

“I’m so thrilled for Elliot and Sophia. They are just over the moon.”

Lionel revealed he hadn’t heard that the pair had shared the sweet video of their gender reveal and joked: “You know, there is no secret with those two! I keep saying, ‘Keep it a secret, OK?’ But yes, that’s what’s happening. I’m so happy.”

The 74-year-old also revealed that his new grand-daughter would not be referring to him as “grandpa.”

He exclaimed: “I’m Pop-pop.”

“We don’t get the ‘grandpa,’ yeah, that’s a little deep. Pop-pop is where we’re going.”

Sofia posed for an exclusive shoot and interview with Vogue to share the exciting news.

In the interview with the iconic fashion magazine, Sofia revealed when she found out she was expecting: “I found out very, very early.”

“I was about four weeks pregnant. I was on a trip to Milan for fashion week, and I was going to the Prada show.”

“I was doing a really quick 24-hour turnaround, and I felt terrible but didn’t think much of it. I thought it was jet lag.”

The couple were casually trying since their wedding last April.

Sofia then revealed that she is expecting a baby girl.

She said: “She’s growing pretty fast, so [the due date] is a bit up in the air.”

“I love the YouTubes and the TikToks – even before I was talking about getting pregnant – of gender reveals, so we had our OB text my assistant Becca [our baby’s gender], and we bought two party poppers: one blue, one pink.”

“She left out the one with the correct colour inside, and Elliot and I popped it together. We both really thought it was a boy, so it was a true shock.”

“My dream in life is to have a daughter [though], and Elliot is really excited for a girl too.”

“I think it’s so typical for boys to want boys, but he has a lot of sisters. It was really sweet. He’s very sensitive,” she added.