Lindsay Lohan pays tribute to ex-boyfriend Aaron Carter following his tragic death

Lindsay Lohan has paid tribute to her ex-boyfriend Aaron Carter following his tragic death.

The 34-year-old singer was found dead at his home in Lancaster, California on Saturday.

According to TMZ, law enforcement dispatched to the premises at around 11am, after receiving a 911 call that a male had “drowned in the bathtub”.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Lindsay said: “My heart goes out to [Aaron]’s family and may he rest in peace.”

And God bless him…” the actress added. “And yeah, just [a] lot of love there.”

In a separate interview with Access Hollywood, the 36-year-old explained that she cherished “so many” memories of her time dating Aaron.

Aaron and Lindsay began dating shortly after the singer and Hilary Duff called time on their romance.

Hilary also paid tribute to her ex-boyfriend after his tragic death.

In a statement posted to Instagram, the Lizzie Maguire actress wrote: “For Aaron – I’m deeply sorry that life was so hard for you and that you had to struggle in-front of the whole world.”

“You had a charm that was absolutely effervescent … boy did my teenage self love you deeply. Sending love to your family at this time. Rest easy ♥️.”

Aaron shot to fame as a child star in the 90s with hits such as I Want Candy.

He was also known for being the younger brother of Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter.