Legendary journalist and US news anchor Barbara Walters has died aged 93

Legendary journalist and US news anchor Barbara Walters has died aged 93.

The sad news was confirmed by the CEO of the Walt Disney Company, which owns ABC News, Bob Iger on Friday.

He tweeted: “I have sad news to share today. Barbara Walters passed away this evening at her home in New York.”

In a statement, Bob wrote: “Barbara was a true legend, a pioneer not just for women in journalism but for journalism itself.”

“She was a one-of-a-kind reporter who landed many of the most important interviews of our time, from heads of state and leaders of regimes to the biggest celebrities and sports icons.”

“I had the pleasure of calling Barbara a colleague for more than three decades, but more importantly, I was able to call her a dear friend.”

Barbara’s impressive career spanned over 60 years, and she retired in 2015.

She created, produced and co-hosted The View, and also hosted shows such as 20/20, ABC Evening News and Today.

During her career as a journalist, Barbara was nominated for 11 Daytime and Primetime Emmy Awards, earned a Women in Film Lucy Award and was honored with a GLAAD Excellence in Media award.

 

