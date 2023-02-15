Lady Gaga shares first photo of upcoming Joker sequel

Lady Gaga has shared the first photo of the upcoming Joker sequel.

The House Of Gucci actress will star alongside Joaquin Phoenix in the highly anticipated film, which is called ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the singer shared a still of her and her Joaquin from the movie.

She captioned the post: “Folie à Deux 🃏”

It is understood that Lady Gaga will play Harley Quinn in the film, which is set for release on October 4, 2024.

Gaga previously worked alongside director Todd Phillips for the 2018 film A Star Is Born, which he co-produced.

The original Joker film followed the life of the tortured wannabe comedian Arthur Fleck (played by Joaquin Phoenix), whose feelings of being downtrodden by society ultimately transform him into the infamous criminal mastermind.

Robert De Niro and Zazie Beetz also starred in Oscar winning movie.

The sequel’s title ‘Folie à Deux’ is French for “madness [shared] by two”.