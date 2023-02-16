Kris Jenner fuels rumours she’s engaged to Corey Gamble

Kris Jenner has fueled rumours she’s engaged to Corey Gamble.

The 67-year-old momager has been dating the 42-year-old talent manager since 2014, following her split from Caitlyn Jenner – formerly known as Bruce.

The Kardashians star took to her Instagram Stories earlier this week to share a snap of her and Corey holding hands and in the photo, she is wearing a HUGE diamond on that finger.

Kris first sparked rumours she was engaged to Corey on The Late Late Show with James Corden back in 2018.

During a game of ‘Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts’, she was asked about the suspicious diamond ring on her wedding finger.

The mother-of-five remained coy about a possible engagement to her boyfriend Corey, and chose to eat a cricket instead of answering the question.

James then said, “It’s pretty obvious, the rings right there!”, and Kris replied, “This isn’t the ring,” before realising the slip up she made.