Ad
HomeLA Showbiz

Latest Posts

Kris Jenner fuels rumours she’s engaged to Corey Gamble

Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor

Kris Jenner has fueled rumours she’s engaged to Corey Gamble.

The 67-year-old momager has been dating the 42-year-old talent manager since 2014, following her split from Caitlyn Jenner – formerly known as Bruce.

The Kardashians star took to her Instagram Stories earlier this week to share a snap of her and Corey holding hands and in the photo, she is wearing a HUGE diamond on that finger.

Kris first sparked rumours she was engaged to Corey on The Late Late Show with James Corden back in 2018.

During a game of ‘Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts’, she was asked about the suspicious diamond ring on her wedding finger.

The mother-of-five remained coy about a possible engagement to her boyfriend Corey, and chose to eat a cricket instead of answering the question.

James then said, “It’s pretty obvious, the rings right there!”, and Kris replied, “This isn’t the ring,” before realising the slip up she made.

Ad
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

@goss.ie
117.7k Followers
Follow

Irish Showbiz

la showbiz

uk showbiz

the column

@goss.ie
117.7k Followers
Follow

Contact us