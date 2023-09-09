Kissing Booth star Joey King shares first photos from wedding to Steven Piet

Joey King has shared the first photos from her wedding to Steven Piet.

The couple tied the knot in a Mallorcan villa last weekend, surrounded by their closest friends and family.

Their intimate celebration was a Spanish take on The Great Gatsby.

Joey stunned in an Oscar de la Renta wedding gown, and wore her hair down for the occasion.

Meanwhile, Steven donned a cream suit jacket paired with black trousers and a black dicky bow.

A host of well-known faces took to the comments section to congratulate the happy couple on tying the knot.

Joey’s The Kissing Booth co-star Joel Courtney wrote: “AMAZING!!!!!!!! CONGRATULATIONS!!!!!!!!! I wish you both unending happiness!!!!,” while Taylor Lautner commented: “UNREALLLLLL.”

The couple started dating after meeting her on the set on Hulu’s limited series The Act, which Steven produced and directed, in 2019.

They announced their engagement last March, with Joey writing at the time: “I never knew happiness could be so powerful that it can take the air from your lungs, overwhelming every part of you that you can’t help but feel your eyes well from the undeniable joy.”

“I never knew that a persons presence and heart could feel like a real home. I never knew love could be so unquestionably beautiful. I never knew until you.”

“The date was 2/2/22 when you asked me to marry you and made me the luckiest lady alive. I love you more than an Instagram caption could ever do justice. Hanging out with you forever sounds like a real dream, so let’s do it.”