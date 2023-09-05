Kissing Booth star Joey King marries her beau Steven Piet

Joey King has married her beau Steven Piet.

The Kissing Booth actress and her husband tied the knot in Spain over the weekend surrounded by their closest family and friends.

Last week, the 24-year-old shared a series of sweet photos of her and her beau cosying up in Portugal.

Joey penned: “Love is cool! Love is grand! Love is kissing in front of the Fonte dos Amores and having too many caipirinhas together.” The couple started dating after meeting her on the set on Hulu’s limited series The Act, which Steven produced and directed, in 2019. They announced their engagement last March.

Sharing the news at the time, Joey wrote: “I never knew happiness could be so powerful that it can take the air from your lungs, overwhelming every part of you that you can’t help but feel your eyes well from the undeniable joy.” “I never knew that a persons presence and heart could feel like a real home. I never knew love could be so unquestionably beautiful. I never knew until you.” “The date was 2/2/22 when you asked me to marry you and made me the luckiest lady alive. I love you more than an Instagram caption could ever do justice. Hanging out with you forever sounds like a real dream, so let’s do it.”