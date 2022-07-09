Kim Kardashian’s reveals Met Gala diet caused ‘really painful’ health conditions

Kim Kardashian’s Met Gala diet caused her her to have a “really painful” flare-up of psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis.

Back in May, the reality star stepped out on the Met Gala red carpet wearing Marilyn’s iconic 1962 ‘Happy Birthday Mr. President’ dress.

The 41-year-old revealed she had lost 16 pounds in three weeks in order to fit into the figure-hugging outfit, which she only wore for a few minutes on the red carpet.

No adjustments were allowed to be made to the multi-million dollar dress, as per agreement when it was sold at auction to Ripley’s Believe It or Not museum.

Kim candidly revealed that regardless of the weight loss, she was unable to zip the dress up completely, and resorted to wearing a faux fur coat to cover the back.

The SKIMS founder has now told Allure that her three-week diet to fit into the iconic gown caused her to have a “really painful” psoriasis flare-up.

The 41-year-old typically easts a plant-based diet, but ate meat leading up to the Met Gala.

“Psoriasis broke out over my body and I got psoriatic arthritis, so I couldn’t really move my hands,” she said.

“I had to go to a rheumatologist who put me on a steroid. I was freaking out. I cut out the meat again, and it’s calmed down.”

Kim previously opened up about her Met Gala prep, and added that she put herself on a strict diet of no carbs and sugar for three weeks.

“I tried [the dress] on and it didn’t fit me. I said, ‘Give me three weeks.’ I had to lose 16 pounds down today,” Kim told Vogue correspondent La La Anthony on the red carpet. “It was such a challenge. It was like a [movie] role. I was determined to fit [into] it. I haven’t had carbs or sugar in about three weeks. We’re having pizza and donut party back at the hotel [after the Met Gala],” she admitted. Just last month, Kim came under fire after being accused of damaging Marilyn Monroe’s iconic dress. However, Ripley’s Believe It Or Not! museum stated that “no damage” had occurred to the gown at the time of return. The reality has since addressed the accusations during an interview with Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie on NBC’s Today. Kim stated that she “respects” Marilyn, and shut down rumours she had damaged the gown, “Ripley’s [and I] worked together so well. There were handlers and gloves that put it on me.”