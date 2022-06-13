Kim Kardashian shares loved up holiday snaps with her beau Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian has shared new loved up snaps with her beau Pete Davidson, as they soak up the sun on holiday together.

Taking to Instagram, the SKIMS mogul shared an array of snaps of her and her SNL beau in an exotic location.

In one of the photos Kim and Pete can be seen kayaking, and in another the couple can be seen sharing a kiss in the ocean.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @kimkardashian

The mother-of-four captioned the steamy post: “beach for 2.”

Fans have been going wild for the snaps in the comment section, with one user calling them, “Platinum cuties,” referring to their matching blonde hair.

Another fan said, “I need a Pete and Kim photo shoot every single day, please and thank you!”

While a third fan wrote: “Love seeing you both so happy.”

Kim also shared some more snaps on her Instagram Story, even admitting that Pete had “passed the content taking boyfriend test”.

Kim, 41, started dating Pete, 28, late last year, following her split from Kanye West.

The couple struck up a romance after the reality star hosted Saturday Night Live for the first time in October.

Opening up during a recent episode of The Kardashians, Kim revealed that she initially reached out to the comedian after hearing rumours about his ‘Big D**k Energy’.

During a confessional Kim said: “I did SNL and then when we kissed in-scene, it was just a vibe.”

“I was like ‘Oh shit maybe I’ve been…maybe I just need to try something different.’ But Pete does not come to my after-party. Everyone was at my after-party. He does not give me the time of day.”

“A few days later, I called the producer at SNL and I was like ‘Hey do you have Pete’s number?’ They were like ‘Yeah’ and I text him. I wasn’t even thinking like ‘Oh my god I’m gonna be in a relationship with him.’ I was just thinking…I heard about this BDE. I need to get out there. I need to just, like, jump start my…”

“I was just basically DTF (Down To F**k),” Kim confessed.