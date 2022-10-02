Kim Kardashian pays tribute to her father Robert on the 19th anniversary of his death

Kim Kardashian has paid tribute to her beloved father Robert on the 19th anniversary of his death.

The reality star’s dad was diagnosed with oesophageal cancer in July 2003, and died less than eight weeks later on September 30, 2003 at the age of 59.

Marking his anniversary on Friday, Kim shared a series of photos and video throwbacks of her father to her Instagram Stories.

The SKIMS founder shared a handwritten note from her dad, which read: “Kim – I’m at Lawry’s for Uncle Larry’s birthday. I have my pager. I’ll be home around 10 or 11. I love you. Daddy.”

Kim then wrote: “19 years ago my daddy passed away. I miss coming home to these notes that I could hardly read w[ith] his lefty handwriting. I love you so much dad I can always feel you.”

In another Instagram Story, the 41-year-old shared a Father’s Day card she wrote Robert back in 2002, noting: “He saved every card I wrote him.”

Kim went on to share a 1995 video of Robert skiing down the slopes, and saying: “Here’s how I go down the mountain: I don’t look at the hill. I just keep skiing.”

The mother-of-four wrote: “We skied every Thanksgiving. Best memories ever! And the reason I love skiing today especially with my kids!!”

Kim shares four children with her ex Kanye West – North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.