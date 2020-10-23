Khloe Kardashian worried ‘everything will change’ between her and Tristan Thompson once he returns to work

Khloe Kardashian worried ‘everything will change’ between her and Tristan Thompson once...

Khloe Kardashian is reportedly worried “everything will change” between her and Tristan Thompson once he returns to work.

The couple recently rekindled their romance during the coronavirus lockdown, one year after Khloe famously dumped Tristan for kissing family friend Jordyn Woods at a party.

Over the past few months, the basketball player has insisted he’s “changed”, but Khloe fears Tristan will return to his old ways once the NBA season starts back up again.

A source has told E! News: “They are together and very happy. She’s very happy that he’s around and that things have been going as well as they have.”

“Tristan has bent over backwards to be with her. He has apologized over and over and swears he is forever changed.”

“She resisted for a long time, but he’s slowly finding his way back in,” the insider continued. “Obviously, Khloe is hesitant and taking it very slow.”

The source said Khloe worries “everything will change” once Tristan returns to work, but for now “she isn’t getting ahead of herself” and is “enjoying having him around right now and all of the family time they’ve had together with True.”

The insider added: “Tristan is committed to doing things differently and not messing up. Khloe is hopeful about their future together and has seen a big change in him.”

The news comes after Khloe admitted she’s worried Tristan will go back to his “old” ways in a promo for Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

In a teaser for the new season, Khloe can be seen telling Tristan: “One of my fears is you’re acting like this until you get what you want, and then if you do, you’re gonna turn into, like, the old Tristan again…”