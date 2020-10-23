Kate Beckinsale splits from boyfriend Goody Grace after nine months of dating

Kate Beckinsale has reportedly split from her boyfriend Goody Grace, after nine months of dating.

The 47-year-old actress started dating the 23-year-old singer back in January, and it’s understood he moved into her home during lockdown.

But sadly, it looks like their romance has come to an end – as Kate has unfollowed him on Instagram, and deleted photos of him from her feed.

View this post on Instagram happy birthday @katebeckinsale i love you 🖤∞ A post shared by Goody Grace (@goodygrace) on Jul 26, 2020 at 7:37pm PDT

The Sun has also reported that Goody has returned to his native Canada.

While Kate has deleted all traces of her ex on Instagram, Goody’s account still features his birthday tribute to the actress – which he posted in July.

Before she started dating Goody, Kate was in a high-profile romance with comedian Pete Davidson, but they split last year after three months together.