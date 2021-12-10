Khloe Kardashian ‘moving on’ from Tristan Thompson amid paternity scandal

Khloe Kardashian is reportedly done trying to make things work with Tristan Thompson, amid his paternity scandal.

The NBA player is currently being sued for child support by a woman who has claimed Tristan is the father of her baby boy, who was born last week.

According to court documents, the 30-year-old had sex with personal trainer Maralee Nichols back in March, when he was allegedly still in a relationship with Khloe.

After the lawsuit against Tristan hit headlines over the weekend, an insider told PEOPLE: “Khloe is moving on.”

“Tristan and Khloe have been broken up for a while, and things are okay between them.”

The insider added that the pair are “focused on co-parenting” their three-year-old daughter True.

The news comes after Khloe recently admitted she was struggling, as she hit back at claims she looked disinterested during Halle Berry’s speech at the People’s Choice Awards.

Responding to speculation on Twitter, Khloe tweeted: “That’s disappointing my face gave that expression.”

“Halle Berry is such a force. Absolutely Stunning and beyond talented. Tbh I’m barely in my own body right now.”

“Please don’t read into anything. Also please don’t tear me apart because you assumed something,” she added.

