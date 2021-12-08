Tristan Thompson requests emergency gag order in paternity case

Tristan Thompson has requested an emergency gag order to stop Maralee Nichols from speaking about their ongoing paternity lawsuit.

The Houston native is currently suing the Sacramento Kings player for child support, as she’s confident Tristan is the father of her baby boy – who was born last week.

The lawsuit hit headlines over the weekend, and Maralee has since addressed the case on social media.

According to TMZ, the NBA star has now filed an emergency petition in Harris County, Texas, asking the judge to issue a gag order in the case.

The order would ban himself and Maralee from speaking out about the case as it plays out in court.

In his filing, Tristan also claimed the personal trainer’s “intention all along [was] to try to achieve some sort of notoriety and gain for herself in this lawsuit.”

As well as that, the 30-year-old has claimed Snapchat messages allegedly sent between the them, which appeared online last week, are “clearly fabricated”.

Tristan has also alleged Maralee violated a confidentiality order the judge orally granted earlier in the case by speaking to the media, leaking personal information, and addressing the case on social media.

The basketball player has claimed he’s suffered “extreme distress” since the lawsuit became public, and he’s requesting the court hold an emergency hearing to grant a gag order.

As we reported last week, Maralee is suing Tristan for child support, as she’s confident he’s the father of her baby.

In a declaration included in the filing, the sports star acknowledged that he had sex with Maralee at a hotel in Houston in March 2021, where he was celebrating his 30th birthday.

It’s understood Tristan was still in a relationship with Khloe Kardashian at the time, as she threw him a 30th birthday party back in March, and posted a sweet tribute to him online.

Three months later, multiple outlets reported that Khloe and Tristan had split once again.

In his declaration, Tristan insisted the only time he was intimate with Maralee was in March 2021 in Houston, but attorneys for the 31-year-old have claimed their affair began at least “five months” before his 30th birthday.

Tristan also didn’t deny being the child’s father, but has asked for a paternity test to be carried out.

According to court documents, Maralee launched her paternity suit against Tristan on June 30 in Los Angeles, shortly after relocating from Texas.

Maralee has requested child support from him, and reimbursement of medical expenses and pregnancy-related costs.

Tristan is already father to his four-year-old son Prince, whom he shares with his ex Jordan Craig, and three-year-old daughter True, whom he shares with Khloe Kardashian.