Khloe Kardashian hits back at comment about her hands

Khloe Kardashian has hit back at a comment about her hands.

The reality star was previously accused of photoshopping snaps from one of her Good American campaigns, after fans pointed out her “elongated” fingers.

The 37-year-old took to Instagram earlier this week to share a snap from her latest campaign with her denim brand, and was accused of “hiding her hands” in the photo.

An Instagram user commented: “Oh lord, she’s hiding her hands.”

Khloe replied: “lol never. My hands are beautiful baby.”

After being accused of a “photoshop fail” last year, Khloe took to Twitter to set the record straight.

She wrote: “HA I’m cracking up! 4 a few of those GA photos, we shot on a camera lens that creates a stretching effect. The closer the object is to camera they will get elongated.”

“So in some of my photos my feet/fingers look incredibly long. Not to worry! I still have normal size hands/fingers,” she insisted, before adding: “It’s just the lens guys! LOL but some of these stories are really reaching 🤣🤣.”

Resharing photos from the campaign, Khloe wrote: “I mean..LOL how could anyone believe this is the size of my feet?! it’s The angle and the type of lens.”

“And personally I think this camera lens is so fucking cool. It gives the photo a different vibe and not the same old visual I always see. Either way, I’m happy with them.”

“Not to worry! I don’t have freakishly long fingers. It’s the lens! I can’t believe I’m even tweeting this LOL my old hands normal sized hands are still in tack. Nope I didn’t get a surgery to stretch my fingers and nope it’s not a ‘photoshop fail’. Have a great day.”

She added: “I absolutely love how my GA campaign turned out! I have so many more photos to post and I’m so excited about it! Stay tuned! Hope the ‘concern and confusion’ is now put to rest and we can just enjoy the photos LOL this really made me laugh today. Thanks for the giggle. No lie.”