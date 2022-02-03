Khloe Kardashian hits back at comment about her hands

Khloe Kardashian has hit back at a comment about her hands.
The reality star was previously accused of photoshopping snaps from one of her Good American campaigns, after fans pointed out her “elongated” fingers.
The 37-year-old took to Instagram earlier this week to share a snap from her latest campaign with her denim brand, and was accused of “hiding her hands” in the photo.
An Instagram user commented: “Oh lord, she’s hiding her hands.”
Khloe replied: “lol never. My hands are beautiful baby.”
After being accused of a “photoshop fail” last year, Khloe took to Twitter to set the record straight.
She wrote: “HA I’m cracking up! 4 a few of those GA photos, we shot on a camera lens that creates a stretching effect. The closer the object is to camera they will get elongated.”
“So in some of my photos my feet/fingers look incredibly long. Not to worry! I still have normal size hands/fingers,” she insisted, before adding: “It’s just the lens guys! LOL but some of these stories are really reaching 🤣🤣.”
Resharing photos from the campaign, Khloe wrote: “I mean..LOL how could anyone believe this is the size of my feet?! it’s The angle and the type of lens.”
“And personally I think this camera lens is so fucking cool. It gives the photo a different vibe and not the same old visual I always see. Either way, I’m happy with them.”
“Not to worry! I don’t have freakishly long fingers. It’s the lens! I can’t believe I’m even tweeting this LOL my old hands normal sized hands are still in tack. Nope I didn’t get a surgery to stretch my fingers and nope it’s not a ‘photoshop fail’. Have a great day.”