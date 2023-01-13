Kevin Spacey pleads not guilty to more sexual assault charges in the UK

Kevin Spacey pleaded not guilty to seven more counts of sexual assault in the UK on Friday.

In a video hearing with London’s Southwark Crown Court, the actor denied three alleged offenses of indecent assault, three of sexual assault and one of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent.

The additional charges were brought against Spacey in November, and are all related to a male complainant and cover the period from 2001 to 2004.

Judge Mark Wall agreed to join the seven-count indictment to five earlier counts.

Last July, Spacey separately pleaded not guilty to four charges of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent in the UK.

The allegations relate to three men, now in their 30s and 40s, who claim they were assaulted by the former House of Cards star in London and Gloucestershire between 2005 and 2013.

At the time, the actor was the artistic director of the Old Vic theatre in London.

The 62-year-old entered his plea at the Central Criminal Court in London on July 14, before Mr Justice Wall.

The actor, who has strenuously denied the allegations, remains on unconditional bail.

His trial is set to begin on June 6, 2023, and will take place at London’s Southwark Crown Court or at the Old Bailey.

The news comes just months after a New York court dismissed a $40 million lawsuit brought against Spacey by actor Anthony Rapp.

The civil case was thrown out in October, after a jury found that Anthony failed to prove that Kevin molested him at a party in Manhattan back in 1986.

The actor, now 50, claimed he was 14 at the time of the alleged assault, while Kevin was 26.

In his lawsuit, Rapp accused Spacey of coming into a bedroom where he was watching TV during the party, picking him up, lifting him onto a bed and laying down next to him.

During the alleged incident, Rapp claimed Spacey’s hand “grazed” his buttocks.

In court, the Oscar-winner denied the allegation on the stand and insisted he had never been alone with Rapp.

The verdict followed a three-week trial in New York, and came roughly after two hours of deliberation.

Anthony first spoke out against Kevin back in 2017, which influenced others to come forward with their own allegations against him.