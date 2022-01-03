Ad
Kendall Jenner shares rare loved-up snap with Devin Booker from New Years getaway

Kendra Becker | Editor
Kendall Jenner has shared a rare loved-up snap with her boyfriend Devin Booker.

The couple rang in the New Year at a secluded resort in the mountains over the weekend, and it looks like they had an amazing time.

Taking to Instagram, the 26-year-old posted photos from their getaway, including a snap of her posing with a bottle of her 818 tequila.

 

Among the snaps, the reality star shared a mirror selfie of her and Devin enjoying a glass of red wine.

Kendall simply captioned the post: “my weekend 😌.”

In the comment section, the model’s famous sisters gushed over her sweet snaps.

Her younger sister Kylie Jenner commented, “ur so cute,” and Khloe Kardashian wrote: “I can’t wait to be you one day 😍😍.”

According to the photos, it looks like Kendall and Devin spent their NYE at the lavish Blackberry Farm resort in Tennessee.

The hotel is situated on a pastoral 4200-acre estate in the Great Smoky Mountains, and is considered a hidden gem for celebrities.

Kendall was first linked to the Phoenix Suns player in April 2020.

However, the couple didn’t make their romance Instagram official until Valentine’s Day in 2021.

