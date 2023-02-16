Ad
HomeLA Showbiz

Latest Posts

Kendall Jenner responds to claims of a ‘bizarre photoshop fail’

Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan

Kendall Jenner has responded to claims of a “bizarre photoshop fail”.

Earlier this week, the model was accused of photoshopping one of her recent bikini pictures.

In the photo, Kendall’s hand appears slightly distorted and elongated as she poses.

One follower took to the comments section to write: “What up with that hand tho,” while a second said: “why the long hand?”

Kendall has since addressed claims of a bizarre photoshop fail.

The model’s pal Hailey Bieber took to her Instagram story, saying: “We’re sitting here analyzing… look how bizarre her hand looks normally.”

“This is live. Live footage of the hand,” she joked, while zooming in on Kendall’s long hands.

Kendall said: “It’s crazy.”

Hailey added that the model has always had “long ass hands and fingers” – but fans hadn’t picked up on it yet.

Ad
Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

@goss.ie
117.7k Followers
Follow

Irish Showbiz

la showbiz

uk showbiz

the column

@goss.ie
117.7k Followers
Follow

Contact us