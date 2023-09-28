Kendall Jenner opens up about her feud with momager Kris Jenner’s longterm boyfriend Corey Gamble

Kendall Jenner has opened up about her feud with momager Kris Jenner’s longterm boyfriend Corey Gamble.

The model got into an explosive row with her sister Kylie and Corey back in 2020, and the drama played out on Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

The pair attempted to talk things out, but things took a nasty turn when Corey called Kendall “rude” and an “a**hole”.

During the season 4 premiere of The Kardashians, which is now available to stream on Disney+, the Kardashian-Jenner clan enjoyed a trip to Cabo and to everyone’s surprise, Kendall and Corey seemed to be getting along well.

Kris said to Kim: “I think hell froze over because Corey and Kendall are chatting.”

Kim then said: “They haven’t talked since Palm Springs [back in 2020].”

In a confessional, Kendall explained: “Corey and I, we were close for a while and then Kylie and I had a big sister fight and he tried to intervene and that caused a little problem between us.”

The 27-year-old, who is dating rapper Bad Bunny, continued: “We apologised and we got over it but it never really… it just kind of stayed here,” before raising her hand to signify a neutral motion.

The trip to Mexico, three years after their fight, gave Kendall and Corey the chance to patch things up.

Kendall said: “I think sometimes that’s what makes these family trips really important. It gives Corey and I the opportunity to slow down and actually spend some together.”

Kris and Corey have been dating since 2014, and the couple recently sparked engagement rumours.