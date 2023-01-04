Kelly Osbourne welcomes her first child with boyfriend Sid Wilson

Kelly Osbourne has welcomed her first child with her boyfriend Sid Wilson.

The 38-year-old’s mum Sharon confirmed the news on The Talk, revealing she recently gave birth to a baby boy.

Sharon said: “They’re doing just so great. So great.”

“She won’t let a picture go out of him and I’m so proud of her,” she continued, before adding that Kelly and Sid have named their son Sydney.

Kelly announced her pregnancy in May 2022, writing on Instagram at the time: “I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why… ”

“I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma. To say that I am happy does not quite cut it. I am ecstatic! 🤰💜🥹”