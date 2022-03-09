Kelly Clarkson agrees to pay her ex Brandon Blackstock a huge sum of money in divorce settlement

Kelly Clarkson and her ex Brandon Blackstock have finally settled their divorce, after almost two years of negotiations.

The singer, who filed for divorce in June 2020 after nearly seven years of marriage, has agreed to pay her ex-husband a huge sum of money as part of the settlement.

According to The Blast, the 39-year-old must pay Brandon a one-time payment of $1,326,161, and shell out $115,000 per month in spousal support until January 31, 2024.

Kelly has also agreed to pay her former spouse $45,601 per month in child support for their two kids River, 7, and Remington, 5.

The pair will share joint custody of their children, but River and Remington will reside in Los Angeles with Kelly, and visit their father in Montana one weekend a month.

Brandon currently resides at their ranch in Montana, and has agreed to pay Kelly rent until he moves out in June.

As part of the settlement, Brandon will also keep their “farm cattle, livestock, stock dogs, and horses,” as well as a Ford F-350, a Ford F-250, an ATV, and snowmobiles.

Court documents state Kelly will get to keep their family pets, a baby grand piano, all guns acquired prior and during their marriage, as well as multiple cars including a Ford Bronco, a Ford F-250, and a Porsche Cayenne.

Kelly shocked fans by filing for divorce from Brandon in June 2020, citing “irreconcilable differences”.

Three months later, the songstress opened up about their split during the season two premiere of The Kelly Clarkson Show.

She told her virtual audience: “2020 has brought a lot of change also to my personal life. Definitely didn’t see anything coming that came.”

“What I’m dealing with is hard because it involves more than just my heart. It involves a lot of little hearts. We have four kids.”

“And divorce is never easy. And we’re both from divorced families so we know the best thing here is to protect our children and their little hearts.”

Kelly explained she’s “usually very open” about her personal life, but said she “probably won’t go too far into it because, you know, I’m a mama bear and my kids come first.”

“So I probably won’t speak about it too much, but you definitely will hear it musically probably, that’s how I became a songwriter,” she added.

“Music has always been my outlet to help me get through difficult times and this year, I’ve been listening to a lot of music and I’ve also been writing a lot of music as well.”

The songstress is also stepmother to Brandon’s two children from a previous relationship, Seth and Savannah.