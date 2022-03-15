Kelis’ husband Mike Mora dies aged 37 after battling stomach cancer

Kelis’ husband Mike Mora has sadly passed away at the age of 37, following a lengthy battle with stomach cancer.

The devastating news was confirmed by the singer’s management team in a statement shared with Entertainment Tonight on Monday.

They said: “Sadly, it’s true that Mike Mora has passed away. We would ask all to respect Kelis and her family’s privacy as of right now. Thank you.”

Mike had opened up about his cancer diagnosis last October, revealing that he had been diagnosed with stage four stomach cancer and had been given 18 months to live.

The photographer said he had started experiencing excruciating stomach pains in 2020, and described his symptoms as “loss of appetite” and “pain in [his] back.”

Mike had said: “I thought the whole time that I just had an ulcer. With no idea what was about to come my way.”

When doctors diagnosed him with the “most advanced” form of stomach cancer, Mike was left in a hospital bed in the middle of the pandemic “all alone”.

Mike and Kelis tied the knot in 2014, and shared two kids together – son Sheperd, 5, and daughter Galilee, 1.

Kelis is also mum to 12-year-old Knight, whom she shares with her ex-husband Nas.

The Milkshake singer is yet to comment on her husband’s passing.