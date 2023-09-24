Keanu Reeves’ girlfriend Alexandra Grant gives rare insight into their relationship

Alexandra Grant has given a rare insight into her relationship with Keanu Reeves.

The visual artist, 50, has been dating the Hollywood actor, 59, since 2019 – but the couple have kept their romance out of the public eye.

In a new interview with People Magazine, Alexandra described Keanu as her “inspiration”.

Speaking at the Los Angeles Beverly Arts Icon Awards, Alexandra said: “The good news about falling in love as an adult is that I had built my own career by the time that my relationship had begun.”

“I feel very confident in the relationship on the red carpet. I feel confident on it alone. It’s interdependent and independent in the best ways.”

“What I love about Keanu and our exchange is that we’re pushing each other to build new roads. Seeing the other person’s problem-solving is inspiring, like, ‘Oh, well, okay, this one, that’s a cul-de-sac. How do I try this other thing?’”

“He’s such an inspiration to me,” she added. “He’s so creative, he’s so kind. He works so hard.”

Alexandra also revealed that her and Keanu have a strong bond when it comes to the craft of storytelling.

She explained: “My work is much more of a private performance, but I have a text that I interpret in the studio into a painting, into an object. He takes the text in private and then turns it into a performance in public.”

“There’s a relationship. We’re both at the heart readers and researchers. We both care about people and we care about characters.”