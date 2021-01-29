Katherine Heigl reveals how her ‘difficult’ reputation affected her mental health

The actress has claimed she was "shunned" in Hollywood

Katherine Heigl has revealed how her “difficult” reputation affected her mental health.

The 42-year-old has admitted she felt “shunned” in Hollywood, after she was labelled “ungrateful” and “unprofessional” in the past.

During a candid new interview with The Washington Post, the actress said: “I may have said a couple of things you didn’t like, but then that escalated to ‘she’s ungrateful’ then that escalated to ‘she’s difficult’ and that escalated to ‘she’s unprofessional’…”

“What is your definition of difficult? Somebody with an opinion that you don’t like? Now, I’m 42, and that s**t pisses me off.”

“At the time, I was just quickly told to shut the f**k up. The more I said I was sorry, the more they wanted it.”

“The more terrified and scared I was of doing something wrong, the more I came across like I had really done something horribly wrong.”

Katherine said she didn’t think her reputation would affect her work as an actress, but sadly she was mistaken.

“I knew that whatever they felt I had done that was so awful, they would overlook it if I made them money – but then my films started to make not quite as much money,” she confessed.

The mother-of-three revealed she fell into a deep depression in 2015, and finally decided to seek help.

“I asked my mom and my husband to find me somewhere to go that could help me because I felt like I would rather be dead,” she said.

“I didn’t realize how much anxiety I was living with until I got so bad that I had to really seek help. You can do a lot of inner soul work, but I’m a big fan of Zoloft.”