Lucy Mecklenburgh reveals people look at her in ‘disgust’ when she breastfeeds in public

Lucy Mecklenburgh has revealed people look at her in “disgust” when she breastfeeds in public.

Taking to Instagram, the 29-year-old defended breastfeeding her 7-month-old son Roman in public, and said she refuses to feel “ashamed” or “embarrassed”.

Lucy wrote: “I’ve been getting a few looks lately while breast feeding in public. Hearing comments like ‘why wouldn’t she use a Muslin’ or an awkward glance of disgust.”

“I think maybe as Roman is quite big for his age wearing size 9-12month clothes some people think it’s unnecessary to breastfeed a baby of that age.”

The former TOWIE star went on to share the health benefits of breastfeeding.

Lucy concluded her post by writing: “I will not cover Roman with a Muslin the same as u won’t eat your pizza with a blanket over your head.”

“I will not hide away or be made to feel ashamed or embarrassed for feeding my baby.”

Lucy welcomed her first child, Roman, with her fiancé Ryan Thomas back in March.