Kanye West opens up about his battle with alcoholism – and admits he drank vodka for breakfast

Kanye West has opened up about his relationship with alcohol, and admitted he used to drink vodka in the morning.

In a new interview with GQ magazine, the rapper said he was a “functioning alcoholic” in the past.

The 42-year-old explained that his celebrity lifestyle, which included lavish award ceremonies, fuelled his unhealthy relationship with alcohol.

“Well, it’s good that we found out about all of those awards shows that partially led me to alcoholism. Whistle been blown, you know?” Kanye said.

Kanye said nobody guessed he was an alcoholic, because everyone was accustomed to his unpredictable behaviour.

“People have called me a crazy person, people have called me everything—but not a functioning alcoholic. And I would be drinking orange juice and Grey Goose in the morning,” he confessed.

The father-of-four said he depended on alcohol to get him through award ceremonies, but it took him a while to admit he had a problem.

“I really grabbed the drink to be able to even go to the awards show due to the information that everyone knows now.”

The rapper eventually decided to take back control of his drinking habits, which allowed him to change his relationship with alcohol.

“One day I was in my office working on the couture collection, and there was some Grey Goose in the fridge and I was just going to get a daytime drink, and I looked and thought, ‘Devil, you’re not going to beat me today.’ That one statement is like a tattoo.”

“I haven’t had a drink since I realized I needed to take it day by day, but I never owned up, or was even told, ‘Hey, you’re a functioning alcoholic.'”

