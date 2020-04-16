Home Irish Showbiz Irish viewers praise Operation Transformation’s new spin-off series

Irish viewers praise Operation Transformation’s new spin-off series

People were initially unsure about the new series

Kendra Becker | Editor
Operation Transformation: Keeping Well Apart debuted on RTÉ One last night, and viewers were seriously impressed by the new series.

The spin-off focuses on how families are coping during self-isolation amid the coronavirus pandemic, and is hosted by Kathryn Thomas.

OT’s usual team of experts Karl Henry, Dr Sumi Dunne, Aoife Hearne, and Dr Eddie Murphy also appeared on the show, to share practical advice and tips for keeping well during lockdown.

During the first episode, viewers were introduced to a number of different families, who are trying to deal with life during the COVID-19 outbreak.

From houses struggling to maintain a routine with young kids, to those who are cocooning alone – viewers got to see how the virus has affected people from all walks of life.

The show’s debut episode made a huge impact on social media, and some people even apologised for previously criticising the show’s initial concept.

The new series was heavily criticised on social media last month, as many didn’t agree with it’s original title: Operation Covid Nation.

After taking people’s comments on board, RTÉ changed the name to Operation Transformation: Keeping Well Apart, and insisted the new series would not be focused on “weight loss”.

Operation Transformation: Keeping Well Apart continues next Wednesday on RTÉ One at 9.35pm.

Host Kathryn Thomas

