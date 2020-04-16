Irish viewers praise Operation Transformation’s new spin-off series

People were initially unsure about the new series

Operation Transformation: Keeping Well Apart debuted on RTÉ One last night, and viewers were seriously impressed by the new series.

The spin-off focuses on how families are coping during self-isolation amid the coronavirus pandemic, and is hosted by Kathryn Thomas.

OT’s usual team of experts Karl Henry, Dr Sumi Dunne, Aoife Hearne, and Dr Eddie Murphy also appeared on the show, to share practical advice and tips for keeping well during lockdown.

During the first episode, viewers were introduced to a number of different families, who are trying to deal with life during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Ever thought about hiding your chocolate in your car boot? 🍫🚗 Watch #otkwa on @RTEPlayer pic.twitter.com/SUXrNWQFzo — RTÉ One (@RTEOne) April 15, 2020

From houses struggling to maintain a routine with young kids, to those who are cocooning alone – viewers got to see how the virus has affected people from all walks of life.

The show’s debut episode made a huge impact on social media, and some people even apologised for previously criticising the show’s initial concept.

Having watched the first part of #otkwa I take back my previous misgivings. Really they were about the proposed title, not the content. Great to see such a realistic range of realities coping in these unprecedented times #WashYourHands — AC Gordon (@Anniebelle80) April 16, 2020

Well done all at #OTKWA it’s took it’s knocks over last few weeks but really hit home — Rob Cullen (@robcullen79) April 15, 2020

Really enjoyed #otkwa tonight… lovely people taking part and great advice! Definitely making the kids do the @karlhenrypt work outs tomorrow!!! — Eimear (@munsterpixie) April 15, 2020

Well done to everyone #OTKWA that was a really great show which I think will really resonate with lots of people right now. Compassionate, supportive and non judgmental. Looking forward to next episode already. — June Shannon (@juneshannon) April 15, 2020

Well done to everyone on Operation Transformation. Really informative #otkwa #👏👏👏 — Janine Curran (@JanineCurran) April 15, 2020

When I heard about #OTKWA initially I had some major reservations, but decided to reserve judgement until it actually aired. I think it’s been pitched perfectly & reflects what we’re all going through!👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼@DeiseDietitian @dreddiemurphy @DrSumiDunne @karlhenrypt #covid19ireland — Niamh O’Connor RD (@CorkNutrition) April 15, 2020

The lockdown version of @OpTranRTE is hitting the right notes so far imo #OTKWA — Conor Power (@SuirThing) April 15, 2020

#otkwa great viewing this evening! To see how very different people are getting through this crisis is very inspiring! — Larry ⚽™ (@Larryfoy96) April 15, 2020

The new series was heavily criticised on social media last month, as many didn’t agree with it’s original title: Operation Covid Nation.

After taking people’s comments on board, RTÉ changed the name to Operation Transformation: Keeping Well Apart, and insisted the new series would not be focused on “weight loss”.

Operation Transformation: Keeping Well Apart continues next Wednesday on RTÉ One at 9.35pm.

