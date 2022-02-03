Kanye West jets to NYC to celebrate girlfriend Julia Fox’s birthday

Kanye West has jetted to New York City to celebrate his new girlfriend Julia Fox’s birthday.

The couple, who have been dating since New Year’s Eve, looked seriously loved-up as they celebrated the actress’ 32nd birthday with a group of friends on Wednesday night.

In a video shared on her Instagram Story, the 44-year-old rapper wrapped his arms around Julia as she blew out the candles on her birthday cake.

Kanye could also be seen nestling his face into her neck in a video posted by Lucien Smith, which was then reposted on Julia’s Instagram Story.

The pair have been flaunting their romance on social media since they met on New Year’s Eve in Miami.

Last month, the Uncut Gems star opened up about her romance with Kanye in an article for Interview magazine, writing: “I met Ye in Miami on New Year’s Eve and it was an instant connection. His energy is so fun to be around.”

“He had me and my friends laughing, dancing, and smiling all night. We decided to keep the energy going and fly back to New York City to see Slave Play.”

“Ye’s flight landed at six and the play was at seven and he was there ON TIME. I was impressed. After the play we chose to do dinner at Carbone which is one of my favorite restaurants. Obviously.”

Julia continued: “At the restaurant, Ye directed an entire photo shoot for me while people dined! The whole restaurant loved it and cheered us on while it was happening.”

“After dinner Ye had a surprise for me. I mean, I’m still in shock. Ye had an entire hotel suite full of clothes. It was every girl’s dream come true. It felt like a real Cinderella moment.”

“I don’t know how he did it, or how he got all of it there in time. But I was so surprised. Like, who does things like this on a second date? Or any date!”

“Everything with us has been so organic. I don’t know where things are headed but if this is any indication of the future I’m loving the ride.”

Kanye’s whirlwind romance with Julia comes amid his divorce from his wife of seven years Kim Kardashian.

Kim, who is now dating SNL comedian Pete Davidson, officially filed for divorce from Kanye on February 19, 2021, citing “irreconcilable differences”.

The former couple, who were known as ‘Kimye’, tied the knot back in 2014, and share four kids together – North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2.

Meanwhile Julia, who welcomed her first child last year, recently split from her husband Peter Artemiev – who she married in 2018.