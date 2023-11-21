Justin Timberlake is ‘secretly planning’ huge world tour following Britney Spears backlash

A new report has revealed that Justin Timberlake is in the midst of “secretly planning” a major world tour next year.

This comes after the 42-year-old NSYNC frontman faced backlash for a series of accusations made towards him in Britney Spears’ new memoir.

The popstar accused Justin of “cheating” on her with “another celebrity” and sending her a “two-word text” to break-up with the Gimmie More singer.

The Sun has now reported that the Cry Me A River singer is planning to tour his sixth album, with stage designs and itineraries already in the works.

A source told the publication: “Justin had been secretly plotting a live music comeback for months and then boom, the Britney book landed and tipped everything on its head.”

“Despite all the negativity, Justin still plans to do a major tour.”

“He wants to remind the world what a great performer he is by returning with a huge show and great new music,” the insider added.

Speaking of the singer’s public image since the release of Britney’s book, The Woman in Me, the source said: “Behind the scenes there are concerns about what the impact Britney’s book has had on his image and how it could affect sales.”

“Justin knows that any promotion he does, Britney will be discussed, it is unavoidable.”

“And while it is a tricky time and there are a lot of nerves around his comeback, he is getting back to work.”

The insider continued: “These shows will be on his terms. He wants to make sure there is a good work/life balance for him and his family.”

Justin last went on tour in 2018 with his fifth album, The Man Of The Woods, which consisted of 115 dates across the USA, the UK and Europe.