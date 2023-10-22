New report claims THIS is the ‘two-word text’ Justin Timberlake sent to break up with Britney Spears

A new report has claimed Justin Timberlake sent a “two-word text” to break up with Britney Spears.

The singer famously dated the former NSYNC frontman from 1999 until their high-profile split in 2002.

Britney opens up about their split in her upcoming memoir The Woman In Me, which hits shelves on October 24.

In an excerpt from the book, published by The New York Times earlier this week, Britney revealed that she was “devastated” and considered quitting the music industry when Justin ended things with her via text.

She writes: “I was comatose in Louisiana, and he was happily running around Hollywood.”

Director Chris Applebaum has since recalled being with Britney on set of the Overprotected: The Darkchild Remix music video.

The California native claimed the singer suddenly went missing for about 20 to 40 minutes, which was a “long time” because it cost “20 grand to sit around”.

Chris claimed that when he arrived at her trailer, he saw Britney sitting cross-legged on the floor, with her makeup smudged from tears.

The director claimed she held up her Motorola flip phone and said: “I can’t believe it. Look it. This happened.”

He alleged the singer showed him a text from Justin which read: “It’s over!!!”

In her upcoming memoir, the songstress, 41, also calls out the media for portraying her as a “harlot who’d broken the heart of America’s golden boy” after Justin implied in his Cry Me a River music video that she had cheated on him.

The song came out in 2002, and it includes the lyrics: “You don’t have to say, what you did / I already know, I found out from him.”

In the memoir, Britney admits she did cheat on Justin on one occasion, when she kissed Australian choreographer Wade Robson on a night out in Spain.

She claims she told Justin about her kiss with Wade and they were able to move past it and stay together.

Elsewhere in the book, Britney accuses Justin of “cheating” on her with “another celebrity”.

According to TMZ, Britney doesn’t want to name the other woman in her memoir because she “now has a family [Britney] doesn’t want to embarrass”.

In another except, Britney claims she had an abortion during her relationship with Justin.

Goss.ie has reached out to Justin’s representative for comment.

According to PEOPLE, Britney writes that her pregnancy in late 2000 was “a surprise” but not “a tragedy”.

“I loved Justin so much. I always expected us to have a family together one day. This would just be much earlier than I’d anticipated.”

“But Justin definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy. He said we weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young.”

“I’m sure people will hate me for this, but I agreed not to have the baby. I don’t know if that was the right decision. If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it. And yet Justin was so sure that he didn’t want to be a father.”

Prior to the singer’s memoir release, sources told Page Six exclusively that Justin, 42, had been “concerned” about what his ex Britney, 41, was going to share from their relationship.

“It’s eating at him,” an inside source shared.

Another insisted the tell-all was “not a takedown” of anyone in particular.