Justin Bieber announces the release of his upcoming album

The singer has been working on this new record throughout the pandemic

Justin Bieber has revealed he’s releasing his sixth studio album next month.

The new record, titled Justice, will feature his hit singles Holy, Lonely and Anyone.

Announcing the news on Instagram, the 26-year-old wrote: “In a time when there’s so much wrong with this broken planet, we all crave healing – and justice – for humanity.”

“In creating this album, my goal is to make music that will provide comfort; to make songs that people can relate to, and connect to, so they feel less alone.”

“Suffering, injustice and pain can leave people feeling helpless. Music is a great way of reminding each other that we aren’t alone. Music can be a way to relate to one another and connect with one another.”

“I know that I cannot simply solve injustice by making music, but I do know that if we all do our part by using our gifts to serve this planet, and each other, that we are that much closer to being united,” Justin wrote.

“This is me doing a small part. I want to continue the conversation of what justice looks like so we can continue to heal.”

Justice is set for release on March 19th.